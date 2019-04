Published on Apr 11, 2019

It has finally happened – WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange was arrested within the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. It is widely expected he will be extradited to the US to stand trial. The expected charges are espionage. This is truly a dark day for journalists and journalism.



CrossTalking with Joe Lauria, Ray McGovern, and Sara Flounders.



RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq...



Check out http://rt.com



Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv



#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.