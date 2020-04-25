America's only youth prison marathon guides inmates towards a better future | Inspired By Sport

Published on Apr 25, 2020

Olympic long-distance runner Alexi Pappas travels back to the state of Oregon to meet five youth prison members as they rally around each other to complete the annual race.



Watch now the stories of athletes who are redefining what it means to have the perfect body. https://oly.ch/BodyPlusEN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com