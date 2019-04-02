Highlights Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona (4-4)

LaLiga
3.9M
126,341 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 2, 2019

FC Barcelona ties against Villarreal CF in the aggregate thanks to the goals of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. LaLiga Santander 2018/2019

Subscribe to the Official Channel of LaLiga Santander in HD | 2019-04-02 00.00h | J30 | VIL
LaLiga Santander on YouTube: http://goo.gl/Cp0tC
LaCopa on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1P4ZriP
LaLiga 1|2|3 on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1OvSXbi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaLiga
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaLiga
Instagram: https://instagram.com/laliga
Google+: http://goo.gl/46Py9

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to