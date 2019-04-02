Highlights Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona (4-4)

Published on Apr 2, 2019

FC Barcelona ties against Villarreal CF in the aggregate thanks to the goals of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. LaLiga Santander 2018/2019



Subscribe to the Official Channel of LaLiga Santander in HD | 2019-04-02 00.00h | J30 | VIL

LaLiga Santander on YouTube: http://goo.gl/Cp0tC

LaCopa on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1P4ZriP

LaLiga 1|2|3 on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1OvSXbi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaLiga

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaLiga

Instagram: https://instagram.com/laliga

Google+: http://goo.gl/46Py9