Just a Rant on the "Disclosure" Movement

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Yep, those are derisive air quotes. T-files: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tty9B...
Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
Website: http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Minds: @InformedDissent (Join here! https://tinyurl.com/y8voad27 ... we're going to dump Facebook soon.)
FB: http://Facebook.com/TruthstreamMedia
Twitter: @TruthstreamNews
DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF
Amazon Affiliate Link (help support TSM with every Amazon purchase, no cost to you!): http://amzn.to/2aTARRx
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...