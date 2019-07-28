Legends of the FIFA eWorld Cup

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jul 28, 2019
The most successful FIFA eSports players of all time: Bruce Grannec (France) - 2 times world champion Alfonso Ramos (Spain) - 2 times world champion August Rosenmeier (Denmark) - World champion in 2014 and 6 x Grand Finalist
Will a new legend rise at this year's FIFA eWorld Cup? Watch it live from 2 - 4 August here on YouTube with English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese and Arabic commentary!