Legends of the FIFA eWorld Cup

Published on Jul 28, 2019

The most successful FIFA eSports players of all time:

Bruce Grannec (France) - 2 times world champion

Alfonso Ramos (Spain) - 2 times world champion

August Rosenmeier (Denmark) - World champion in 2014 and 6 x Grand Finalist



Will a new legend rise at this year's FIFA eWorld Cup?



