Legends of the FIFA eWorld Cup

Published on Jul 28, 2019

The most successful FIFA eSports players of all time:
Bruce Grannec (France) - 2 times world champion
Alfonso Ramos (Spain) - 2 times world champion
August Rosenmeier (Denmark) - World champion in 2014 and 6 x Grand Finalist

Will a new legend rise at this year's FIFA eWorld Cup? Watch it live from 2 - 4 August here on YouTube with English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese and Arabic commentary!

