Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-09-15
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
8.12K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
29 views
4
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 15, 2019
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-09-01
- Duration: 26:01.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,526 views
26:01
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
7 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo- Besuch in der Stadt der Freundschaft 2019-09-08
- Duration: 40:38.
Vatican News - Deutsch
564 views
New
40:38
Papst Franziskus-Maputo-Heilige Messe 2019-09-06
- Duration: 1:41:06.
Vatican News - Deutsch
899 views
1:41:06
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo- Begegnung mit Vertretern des Staates 2019-09-07
- Duration: 45:25.
Vatican News - Deutsch
517 views
45:25
Papst ruft zu Bildungspakt auf - 2019-09-12
- Duration: 2:52.
Vatican News - Deutsch
504 views
New
2:52
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo-Heilige Messe 2019-09-08
- Duration: 1:55:26.
Vatican News - Deutsch
610 views
New
1:55:26
Papst Franziskus-Port Louis- Begegnung mit Vertretern des Staates 2019-09-09
- Duration: 40:34.
Vatican News - Deutsch
526 views
New
40:34
Papst Franziskus-Maputo- Begegnung mit Vertretern des Staates 2019-09-05
- Duration: 31:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
699 views
31:27
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo- Gebet für die Arbeiter 2019-09-08
- Duration: 27:53.
Vatican News - Deutsch
290 views
New
27:53
Papst Franziskus-Maputo- Begegnung mit Bischöfen 2019-09-05
- Duration: 1:21:48.
Vatican News - Deutsch
934 views
1:21:48
Papst Franziskus- Antananarivo-Begegnung mit Priestern 2019-09-08
- Duration: 1:08:34.
Vatican News - Deutsch
368 views
New
1:08:34
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo- Stundengebet 2019-09-07
- Duration: 1:07:12.
Vatican News - Deutsch
828 views
1:07:12
Papst Franziskus-Maputo-interreligiöse Begegnung 2019-09-05
- Duration: 1:07:51.
Vatican News - Deutsch
887 views
1:07:51
Papst Franziskus-Antananarivo - Vigilfeier 2019-09-07
- Duration: 1:11:34.
Vatican News - Deutsch
493 views
New
1:11:34
Papst Franziskus-Port Louis-Heilige Messe 2019-09-09
- Duration: 1:51:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
782 views
New
1:51:27
Papst erinnert an zwei Sportler aus Mosambik - 2019-09-05
- Duration: 1:13.
Vatican News - Deutsch
156 views
1:13
Abflug des Papstes nach Maputo - 2019-09-04
- Duration: 0:34.
Vatican News - Deutsch
613 views
0:34
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...