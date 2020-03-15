Sichuan MSG Noodles (味精素面)

Published on Mar 15, 2020

MSG noodles - yep, you read that right (a direct translation of the Chinese - 味精素面). They're a classic dish from Leshan, a great food city a couple hours south of Chengdu. They're a pretty easy dish all things considered - basically just a mix of MSG, chili oil, and Sichuanese yacai (pickled and fermented mustard green).



We wanted to include this because despite the fact that a lot of people've become a *lot* more open with the ingredient in recent years, we've seen a number of people online not really know how to cook with MSG. We might do a whole video on the topic one day, but for now, we thought a recipe video would do.



Written recipe'll be linked here at the normal time, ~7am EST. Just hang tight :)



Oh, and huge thank you (again) to Trevor James a.k.a. the Food Ranger for the street food footage of the kabing in there. Usually I like to credit in the video (even though he was awesome and didn't even ask us to credit him), but forgot the ol' "courtesy: ____". So definitely check out his video - that one was from Leshan actually, so if you're curious what the food's like there, it's a nice look:



https://youtu.be/oakJtRdSRgg



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Friday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!