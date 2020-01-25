Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
We’ll stop supporting this browser soon. For the best experience please
update your browser
.
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 - Day 1 - Group Stage
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
8.38M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Feb 7, 2020
Game
FIFA 20
2019
Category
Gaming
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
REPLAY: African Draw for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers - Round 2
- Duration: 45:49.
FIFATV
132,785 views
45:49
REPLAY: Official Emblem Launch - FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™
- Duration: 42:11.
FIFATV
16,683 views
42:11
Sundhage going for gold with Brazil
- Duration: 3:40.
FIFATV
8,699 views
3:40
Arsène Wenger announces launch of new FIFA programme
- Duration: 2:31.
FIFATV
16,238 views
New
2:31
FIFA Medical Network: Dr Bakare Ummukulthoum
- Duration: 6:15.
FIFATV
Recommended for you
6:15
Mario Kempes visits FIFA Museum
- Duration: 1:46.
FIFATV
13,595 views
New
1:46
Brazil and Spain crowned World Deaf Futsal champions
- Duration: 4:37.
FIFATV
17,641 views
4:37
Welcome to Doha
- Duration: 2:33.
FIFATV
20,400 views
2:33
FIFA Medical Network: Prof Thor Einar Andersen
- Duration: 3:16.
FIFATV
Recommended for you
3:16
Jamie O’Doherty: Using FIFA eSports to help Australian Wildfires survivors
- Duration: 2:21.
FIFATV
2,844 views
New
2:21
Olivia Hancock. A mini activist on a mission
- Duration: 3:50.
FIFATV
Recommended for you
3:50
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...