Little Mix Had A Dominant & Triumphant 2019

Published on Dec 25, 2019

Little Mix is a girl group for the HISTORY BOOKS. I say this because the 4-some is taking the industry by storm and it’s not just their music that is made waves in 2019!



Little Mix had the most impactful and power 2019 of any musical group!



Let’s start with their UK tour! Little Mix set out on their LM5 tour this year and to say it’s a feminist party is an understatment! The tour began in October nearly 1 year after they dropped their album ‘LM5.’



The ladies of Little Mix are taking the movement of “Girl Power” made famous by the Spice Girls and elevating it at a time in history when it’s desperately needed!



According to Stylist, “Their latest album LM5 is an uplifting ode to women, from the body positive Strip to the sex positive Love a Girl Right to the straight-up woman positive Joan of Arc. Each song’s bass track pulsates with empowerment.”



The ladies were able to release their music and image from the controlling grips of Simon Cowell’s Syco music label, a feat that was extremely difficult to do! It's believed the group have had disagreements with Simon Cowell's label over the making of their new record and their musical direction.



While this separation in 2018, it has allowed them to become even more successful and free to live out their wildest dreams! Which funny enough brings me to my next 2019 milestone for Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade!



The ladies announced they’ll be launching a TV show that will directly rival Simon Cowell’s ‘X Factor’ … you know that show that made them famous!



The ladies of little mix announced they will be launching their own talent show called, “Little Mix: The Search.” This didn’t sit well with their former boss, so he retaliated by announcing he will be launching a new TV show “X Factor: The Band.”



The seven TV episodes will air on BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020!



Jesy Nelson also had a very powerful 2019 as an individual. Earlier this year Jesy Nelson announced that she would be partnering with the BBC to release a documentary about her struggles with mental health called, “Odd One Out.”



The doco looks at how growing up in a social media-fuelled age of selfies, body shaming and trolling is having a profound impact on the mental health of young people.



Jesy was extremely raw and unfiltered in this documentary which touched on how social media trolls led her to severe depression and an attempted suicide!



Her reality star boyfriend even broke down on live television talking about it!



Jesy is in a much better place now and using her personal struggles to empower and help others struggling with mental health issues!



We are so happy for you Jesy and the message you’re sending to the world!



Okay our final moment of Little Mix’s 2019 is the fact that they dropped their first ever CHRISTMAS SONG!! I mean their timing is impeccable!



The ladies announced on their group Instagram back in November a teaser for the Christmas song, “One I’ve Been Missing.”



The song dropped on November 22nd and is an absolute Santa Clause approved Christmas BOP!



This is their first ever Christmas track and they got in done right before the new year!



Congrats to Little Mix and your absolutely smashing 2019, keep it up ladies! We cannot wait to see what 2020 holds and what all you will accomplish!



