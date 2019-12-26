Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian & More Heartbreaking Breakups of 2019!

Published on Dec 26, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



We all know that finding love is tough, but keep that romance alive is even tougher. And it’s not just hard for us regular people, celebs go through break-ups too. And this year has had some of the most heartbreaking splits of all time.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and 2019 sure hasn’t been an easy one on the heart.



There have been a ton of major celebrity breakups this year, so you might want to grab the tissue box, because we’re gonna rounding them all up for you.



Not gonna lie, I may have shed a tear or two over some of these.



Let’s start by going way back to January of this year when Gigi and Zayn broke up.



On January 4th, reports came out that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were taking a break after getting back together.



At the time, a source told E! News that quote, “They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breathe apart from each other.”



And this wasn’t the only breakup for Gigi this year… Around October, Gigi and the Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron broke up after around two months of dating.



The whirlwind romance included some very public dates in New York City. And Tyler even accompanied Hadid to her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands.



But neither relationship worked out for Gigi and so it looks like she’s going into 2020 single and ready to mingle.



Next up is possibly the most dramatic breakup of the year… Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.



In February, news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.



This wasn’t the first time Tristan has cheated on Khloe, but at least for now, it was the last.



The two split up, but still co-parent their daughter True together.



As for Jordyn, well she isn’t hanging with Kylie anymore, but she seems to be doing just fine hanging with Megan Thee Stallion.



The next breakup also happened in February, Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino ended their engagement.



And this one pulled at my heartstrings a bit, I just want Gaga to be happy!



At the time a source told People that quote, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long, dramatic story.”



This breakup also is going to make me hop out of order a bit because we have to talk about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s split.



They ended their relationship in early June after four years together.



With both Bradley and Gaga’s breakups in 2019, there were still rumors swirling around that there was something going on between those two but Gaga recently put those rumors to rest for good.



She said that they purposely were feeding into the hype of A Star Is Born.



Gaga explained that quote, “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.”



So there was nothing to see there. Hopefully Gaga and Bradley both have better luck with love in 2020!



Ok now moving on to our next breakup which happened in April, Tana Mongeau and Brad Sousa.



This was definitely up there in sloppiest breakups of the year.



After only a few months together, Tana and Brad called it quits over cheating rumors surrounding Brad.



At the time Tana tweeted saying quote, “how could you break the heart of someone you love for moments with someone else”



She also went ahead and changed all her IG captions from her time with Brad to things like this, “me looking sexy with my sh*tty ex”



But she’s clearly moved on and is now married to Jake Paul. So we will just have to wait and see if that relationship can stand the test of time.



Alright the next breakup we need to talk about is Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey’s which happened in June.



They split up after more than a year together and at the time, a source told The Sun that quote, “It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way.”



But I want to know what you guys think.



Which breakup was the most heartbreaking for you? And were there any others that we didn’t talk about that totally had you in pieces?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr