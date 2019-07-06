Yemeni pro-government forces advances towards southern province

New China TV
435K
116 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 6, 2019

Pro-government Yemeni forces now succeeded to abort the Houthis advance towards some key southern provinces. The warring sides engaged in fierce battles in the country's southern province of Dhalea.
Dhalea is a strategic main gate for other main southern cities including Aden, Yemen's temporary capital.
During the past months, the Houthis managed to control key districts in Dhalea, but failed to maintain success. The Saudi-led coalition supported the pro-government forces by launching airstrikes against the Houthis.
Houthis are firing rockets randomly on residential neighborhoods of Dhalea city.
Yemen has been plagued by a civil war since late 2014 after Houthi rebels revolted and seized Sanaa.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to