Yemeni pro-government forces advances towards southern province

Published on Jul 6, 2019

Pro-government Yemeni forces now succeeded to abort the Houthis advance towards some key southern provinces. The warring sides engaged in fierce battles in the country's southern province of Dhalea.

Dhalea is a strategic main gate for other main southern cities including Aden, Yemen's temporary capital.

During the past months, the Houthis managed to control key districts in Dhalea, but failed to maintain success. The Saudi-led coalition supported the pro-government forces by launching airstrikes against the Houthis.

Houthis are firing rockets randomly on residential neighborhoods of Dhalea city.

Yemen has been plagued by a civil war since late 2014 after Houthi rebels revolted and seized Sanaa.