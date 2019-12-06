Scorpion stretch in supine position [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

FIFATV
8.28M
231 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 6, 2019

Exercise: lie on your back with your arms extended laterally. Raise your right leg 90 degrees and stretch it to the right side in a controlled manner. Then move it to the left side until it touches the ground, before raising it back into the middle and returning to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.

Key points:
• Both shoulder blades to be kept on ground
• Hip of stretching leg to be kept bent at a 90-degree angle
• Other hip to be kept pinned to ground
• Legs to be kept as straight as possible throughout Repetitions: Three per leg.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to