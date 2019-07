Published on Jul 12, 2019

This is Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology located at the out skirts of Nairobi the Kenya capital. The Sino-Africa Joint Research Center was built here 5 years ago.



About 20 years ago there were only trees around here but now there is a modern technology lab and research centre estimated to cost about 30 million dollars and sponsored by the Chinese. It has helped the locals by creating job opportunities and also scholarships.