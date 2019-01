Published on Jan 23, 2019

Singing China's national anthem is expected to become compulsory in all Hong Kong schools.

The proposed legislation would also make insulting the lyrics a criminal offence.

Critics argue this is forced patriotism and Beijing is challenging the cityโ€™s core values.



Al Jazeera's Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.



