Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Dating Rumors With G-Eazy!

Published on Feb 3, 2020

Surprising new romance alert!? G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion appear to be the newest couple in the making and fans are completely shocked by this news!



What’s up guys? It’s your host Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and happy Monday everyone. The Super Bowl was yesterday and tons of celebs were down in Miami for the big day, the festivities, and for all the after parties, of course.



Two celebs that showed up and showed out were G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion who were both there for pre-game performances.



G-Eazy performed on Sunday as part of Mr. Jones nightclub's Big Game Weekend. And Megan took the stage at Bacardi's Big Game Party on Saturday.



But it wasn’t their performances that had everyone talking. It’s what happened on social media.



These two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted packing on the PDA on G-Eazy’s IG stories.



He posted a video of himself cuddling up next to Megan and kissing her cheek while she wrapped her arm around him.



See for yourself.



And while G-Eazy may have later deleted the stories, several fans reposted the clip. In fact, the two of them were trending on Twitter earlier this morning.



But that video wasn’t the only thing that sparked dating rumors between Megan and G-Eazy.



G-Eazy actually went IG official and posted a grid post of Megan and captioned it with four blue hearts.



And if sharing a pic of someone on your actual feed isn’t a sign of dating these days, we don’t know what is! But if that wasn’t enough for you, Megan also replied with a comment on the post of two heart emojis.



And she shared a video on her story taking shots with G-Eazy.



So obviously, fans are going off on Twitter sharing their thoughts on what’s going on between these two.



One person wrote quote, “I AM IN SHAMBLES @theestallion @G_Eazy I AM HERE FOR THIS SHIT PERIOD”



Another said quote, “G.Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion are couple goals of the day”



And another shared this clip and wrote quote, “Black twitter finding out G Eazy dating Megan Thee Stallion”



And if you are a diehard Megan and G-Eazy fan you know that the two of them were rumored to be dating other people.



According to the Shade Room, Megan was supposedly seeing Trey Songz.



And last we knew, G-Eazy was dating Dutch Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum.



The couple confirmed their relationship last April after flirting via social media for what felt like a lifetime.



And then they went all out sharing PDA photos on IG.



But we never saw an official break up between these two so we assumed they were still together.



Until last night, of course, when we saw those posts on G-Eazy’s story.



And Yasmin obviously saw them too because she posted this video to her IG story and just captioned it “mood.”



She also shared this video of herself with the song ‘Thot Box’ playing in the background, sooo it’s pretty clear she’s trying to send G-Eazy a message.



And if you remember, G-Eazy and Yasmin actually ran into his ex Halsey during New York Fashion Week at a Savage X Fenty afterparty back in September.



Halsey and G-Eazy dated for almost a year, broke up, then got back together and then broke up again.



And speaking of Halsey, she was also down in Miami this weekend for a pre-Super Bowl performance.



She played at Budweiser's BUDX Miami pre-2020 Super Bowl bash.



And in between songs, a guy in the audience repeatedly yelled out the name, G-Eazy, which we all know is somewhat of a sensitive topic for Halsey.



And it definitely set her off...



And in another video, Halsey leads the crowd in a little “F--K that guy” chant…



And this moment sparked a conversation on Twitter. Some fans were defending Halsey’s reaction to the heckler, while others questioned her.



One person wrote quote, “Is she mentally stable”



Another said quote, “So unprofessional ! I am embarrassed !”



Others, though, praised Halsey. This fan wrote quote, “Find it interesting how when male artists behave this way, everybody thinks they’re great and they become some meme quality being. Whereas when a woman does it, she’s automatically considered hysterical or ill mannered.”



So clearly fans are torn on this moment.



But I want to know what you guys think about ALLLL of this.



What do you think of Halsey calling that heckler out? And what did you think of those posts by Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy?

Do you think they’re in a relationship?



Let me know down in the comments below.



