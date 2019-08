Published on Aug 16, 2019

Egyptians enjoy local food "Fattah" at Eid Al-Adha festival celebrated in Muslim world.

Fattah is a traditional food in Egypt. Many Arabic movies highlight this dish in big feasts, weddings and any other big events that occur in Egypt. Um Amr who lives in Shubra neighborhood in capital Cairo makes Fattah every year on the first day of Adha festival.