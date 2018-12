Published on Dec 9, 2018

South Korea has been a major force on the international dance sport scene for decades. See what it takes for them to perform their best in Break Dance.



A global journey to discover extreme sports passions in the most unlikely places: https://bit.do/OutpostENG



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com