Honoka & Azita - Misirlou (HiSessions.com Acoustic Live!)

Published on Jun 8, 2016

Watch Honoka & Azita's full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Love watching HI*Sessions? Well, now you can join our Patreon community and directly impact our ability to continue making great videos like this one. For as little as $1/mo. you'll get early access to our content as well as cool exclusive stuff for the Patreon community.



Visit http://www.patreon.com/hisessions and sign up today!

Find HI*Sessions on iTunes! http://hisessions.com/#music



Honoka & Azita shared with us the following about their next song. "Misirlou is one of our favorite oldies to play. This song inspired us to create our own style. It has a strong dynamic"



We believe the "dynamic" they're referring to is how wonderfully they perform this song!



To learn more about Honoka & Azita please visit:

http://www.honokaandazita.com



See other videos from Honoka & Azita:

Intro - https://youtu.be/z-Pq7lbJ8as

Island Fire - https://youtu.be/0V7DCJhsTdo

Drop In - https://youtu.be/pVDII0XEemc

Wipeout - https://youtu.be/LqoQoW1h11A



Visit http://www.hisessions.com to see a complete list of artists, and tune in every week for new videos and updates!



Follow HI*Sessions:

http://hisessions.com

http://www.facebook.com/hisessions

http://twitter.com/hisessions