Honoka & Azita - Misirlou (HiSessions.com Acoustic Live!)

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Watch Honoka & Azita's full episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Love watching HI*Sessions? Well, now you can join our Patreon community and directly impact our ability to continue making great videos like this one. For as little as $1/mo. you'll get early access to our content as well as cool exclusive stuff for the Patreon community.
Visit http://www.patreon.com/hisessions and sign up today!
Find HI*Sessions on iTunes! http://hisessions.com/#music
Honoka & Azita shared with us the following about their next song. "Misirlou is one of our favorite oldies to play. This song inspired us to create our own style. It has a strong dynamic"
We believe the "dynamic" they're referring to is how wonderfully they perform this song!
To learn more about Honoka & Azita please visit:
http://www.honokaandazita.com
See other videos from Honoka & Azita:
Intro - https://youtu.be/z-Pq7lbJ8as
Island Fire - https://youtu.be/0V7DCJhsTdo
Drop In - https://youtu.be/pVDII0XEemc
Wipeout - https://youtu.be/LqoQoW1h11A
Visit http://www.hisessions.com to see a complete list of artists, and tune in every week for new videos and updates!
Follow HI*Sessions:
http://hisessions.com
http://www.facebook.com/hisessions
http://twitter.com/hisessions
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...