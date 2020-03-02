#tylercameron #gigihadid #andreacameron

Gigi Hadid's Former Fling, Tyler Cameron, Tragically Loses His Mom

Published on Mar 2, 2020

According to multiple reports, former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is mourning after the unexpected death of his mother, Andrea Cameron.It’s with heavy hearts that we report that Tyler Cameron's mother Andrea has died after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday.Andrea was only 55 years old and we just want to start off by saying we are sending our deepest love and condolences to their family and friends. This kind of news is never easy for us to report on and we just want to let them know we are thinking about them.




