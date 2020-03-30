#MusicMonday

Evgeniya Kanaeva's Elegant Clubs Performance to 'Poeta' | Music Monday

Olympic
4.33M
1,050 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 30, 2020

This week's Music Monday video features Evgeniya Kanaeva's Clubs Routine from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She had chosen a Remix of "Poeta" by Vicente Amigo ft. Maxime Rodriguez.
The Russian Rhythmic Gymnast was the only gymnast to score more than 29 points in the ball, hoop and clubs and claimed the Gold Medal in the All-Around competition.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to