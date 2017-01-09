Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
FALCAO - Post Award Reaction - THE BEST FIFA FOOTBALL AWARDS 2016
FIFATV
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
1,537,284
1M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
241 views
23
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
24
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 9, 2017
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
RELIVE - The Best FIFA Football Awards™ TV Show
- Duration: 2:17:27.
FIFATV
56,700 views
New
2:17:27
The Anatomy of a Trophy
- Duration: 2:05.
FIFATV
40,114 views
New
2:05
The BEST is coming to Zurich...
- Duration: 0:36.
FIFATV
32,018 views
New
0:36
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...