Lana Condor ENRAGED By President Trump's Racist Remarks!

Published on Mar 19, 2020

Lana Condor isn't having it with President Donald Trump's racist behavior after Trump called the Coronavirus the "Chinese Virus." Following the tweets of 'YA' author Ellen Oh after she called out the President of the United States for his racist tendencies writing "Look at him deliberately calling it the Chinese Virus. Very deliberate. Very racist. The virus actually has a name Covid19. Use the name. Don't endanger the lives of all Asian Americans. Because in times of fear, people look for someone to blame. Like he is doing right now," it caused some heavy reactions.









