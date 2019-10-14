Talib Kweli And Robert Glasper Talk Kendrick Lamar, Rap Collabs, And Lauryn Hill | People's Party

Published on Oct 14, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with multi-Grammy Award-winning jazz/R&B/hip-hop pianist, performer, and producer Robert Glasper. The conversation is wide-ranging -- the trio discusses his early days playing a broken organ at his local church, his time in the Brooklyn scene working with artists like Bilal, Erykah Badu, Common, Mos Def, and Kweli, and his later collabs with Lupe Fiasco, Q-Tip, J Dilla, Slum Village, Kendrick Lamar, Anita Baker and countless other industry legends.



Later Kweli and Glasper speak about Robert's famous interview on 979THEBOX, where he called out Lauryn Hill for stealing material for her album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,' while mistreating her musicians along the way. They also talk about Robert collaborating with Mac Miller and the deceased rapper's vast talent for instrumentation.



The show ends with an acapella freestyle from Mr. Glasper, a People's Party first.



2:26 -- Robert speaks on his move from Houston, Texas to Brooklyn, New York right after high school in 1997, where he quickly befriended Bilal, Erykah Badu, and Common, who he mentored on playing the keys.



8:36 -- Robert talks about discovering his talent for music at age 15 on a broke organ at his local church, where his mother was the minister of music. He also reflects on how the church experience influenced how he connects with his audience.



12:14 -- Talib asks Robert about why he chose such a strong focus on improvisational jazz style when he was first signed to Blue Note Records in 2005.



15:01 -- Talib asked what Robert's response was to an article where saxophonist Branford Marsalis claimed that Robert and Kamasi Washington had a limited Jazz vocabulary. They discuss how artists shouldn't be so quick to criticize sub-genres of their own that they may not fully understand.



22:37 -- Robert details why Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def and Common are his favorite artists to collaborate with.



24:15 -- Robert and Talib discuss some of the all-time great jazz samples in hip-hop songs, including favorites from A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and J Dilla.



28:28 -- Talib mentions the influence T3 of Slum Village had on the evolution of his own rapping style.



30:57 -- Robert talks about how important it was that his music be placed in the R&B category as far as the Grammys was concerned.



32:17 -- Robert shares his story about canceling a tour two months in and flying to LA in order to collaborate with Mos Def and Lupe Fiasco for the first time.



37:23 -- Talib asks Robert about coming up under the tutelage of jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove.



38:25 -- Robert opens up about his experience working with Kendrick Lamar on his album "To Pimp a Butterfly", which he later won a Grammy for.



41:26 -- Robert speaks on working with actor Don Cheadle on the Miles Davis bio-pic "Miles Ahead" -- for which he also won a Grammy.



44:34 -- Robert talks about what it was like working with Anita Baker, her being one of the biggest reasons why he started playing piano.



47:18 -- Robert accuses Talib of stealing one of his songs after he sent it to him, hilarity ensues.



48:33 -- Robert opens up in length about why he felt it was necessary in using his platform to call out singer/rapper Lauryn Hill of stealing material and mistreating her musicians. They also discuss her poignant response.



1:03:03 -- Robert circles back to some of the lessons he learned from Roy Hargrove about not conforming to, but rather killing the stereotypes of what a jazz musician is supposed to look like.



1:05:04 -- Talib asks Robert to speak on Mac Miller, and about the little known fact of how musically inclined he was.



1:07:39 -- Talib mentions Robert's hilarious Instagram antics and freestyles, then asks if he has any bars he wants to share with People's Party.



