Billie Eilish REJECTS This Rapper's Proposal!

Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#BillieEilish #LilPump #WWAFAWDWG



Sorry guys, but it doesn’t look like Billie Eilish is looking for love on social media. She recently shot down a rapper’s request to 'wife' her up on an Instagram Live and it was hilarious!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and while we’ve all been social distancing and hanging home, celebs have been going live on Instagram left and right.



The IG lives started pretty much as soon as the social distancing protocols did and they haven’t slowed down one bit.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad