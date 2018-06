Published on Jun 9, 2018

Everybody loves an underdog story, and Niger's Hamadou Issaka's efforts in the single sculls became one of the best in Olympic history.



The most unusual moments from Olympic history are investigated once again to reveal the stranger side of the five rings: http://bit.do/StMENG









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com