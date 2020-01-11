Cameroon's start-ups develop mobile app to help local farmers

New China TV
576K
150 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 11, 2020

Bienvenue Nzonje Ngoul has been growing tomatoes in southwestern Cameroon for four years. His yields have dwindled recently due to unknown diseases.

To avoid a repeat of the shock, the young farmer set out to look for a solution.

That is when he met 27-year-old Landry Doko who co-founded Agrix Tech, an artificial intelligence (AI) based mobile application that detects plant diseases at primary stage by analyzing photos of the sick crops, and offers both chemical and physical treatment as well as preventive measures.

to add this to Watch Later

Add to