See What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 Beta Preview. Is it Worth the Hype?

Published on Mar 25, 2018

Ubuntu 18.04 Beta has been released ahead of the final release on 26th April. I took it for a test ride and created a video of the main new features in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

To summarize, Ubuntu 18.04 will have:
--GNOME 3.28
--Linux Kernel 4.15
--Xorg as default display server
--Slightly changed Nautilus File Manager
--Improved PPA command
--Updated Software
--No new theme
--Controversial data collection
--Few new GNOME applications

You can also read about various new features of Ubuntu 18.04 in this article: https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-18-04-rele...

