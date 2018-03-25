See What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 Beta Preview. Is it Worth the Hype?

Ubuntu 18.04 Beta has been released ahead of the final release on 26th April. I took it for a test ride and created a video of the main new features in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
To summarize, Ubuntu 18.04 will have:
--GNOME 3.28
--Linux Kernel 4.15
--Xorg as default display server
--Slightly changed Nautilus File Manager
--Improved PPA command
--Updated Software
--No new theme
--Controversial data collection
--Few new GNOME applications
You can also read about various new features of Ubuntu 18.04 in this article: https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-18-04-rele...
Subscribe to the channel for more updates on Ubuntu 18.04 in coming weeks.
------------------------------------------------------
Music Credit : danosongs.com