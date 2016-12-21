Volgograd - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

Just as the city of Volgograd draws its energy and spirit from the Volga River, so does the poster. Produced in a modern, dynamic style reminiscent of today’s modern visual technologies, the poster’s colours are drawn from the river itself, the sun and the emotions associated with the game of football. The image is based on waves and movement, much like a football team in motion. The wave lifts the football above the river’s surface just as the 2018 FIFA World CupTM will lift the people of Russia’s spirit to new heights.

