Judicial Watch: Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Docs Show Mostly Redactions and Media Collusion

Published on Aug 9, 2017

Judicial Watch attorney Michael Bekesha joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam to discuss 413 pages of newly released Justice Department documents regarding the infamous Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting.

"What we learned is that there are tons of pages of draft talking points between Justice Department officials and media folks trying to figure out what’s the attorney general going to say. Our big question now is, why is everything so complicated if they talked about just babies and golf? There shouldn’t have been a need for such redaction and such frantic emails.” --JW Attorney Michael Bekesha

