Cole Sprouse & Lilil Reinhart Are STRONGER Than Ever!

Published on Jan 10, 2020

Last weekend was the Golden Globes. You already knew that, though, because we’ve told you basically everything that happened during the award show. But what we didn’t talk about as much were the after parties, which is where most of the drama, shenanigans and rumors went down!What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and now, almost a week after the Golden Globes dust has settled, we’re seeing how celebrities are reacting to what went down at the afterparties.One notably strange thing that occurred was when Cole Sprouse, boyfriend of Lili Reinhart, was seen leaving an after party with some friends - including a Lily that was NOT Lili Reinhart.The Lily in question was THIS Lily.Model slash actress and daughter of Johnny Depp, Lily Rose Depp. And after that, Lily with a Y and Cole with an E were spotted having a late night snack at a west hollywood restaurant together. So you can see why some Sprousehart fans were a littttle worried that their boy was moving onto another girl.But not just any girl. Another LILY. The same Lily that stole the heart of America’s sweetheart Timothee Chalamet.They’ve been linked since about 2018, and were spotted not long ago making out on a boat during a vacation to Capri, Italy. But that didn’t stop the rumor mill from milling out a big ole rumor!WELL, Lily Rose, not one to allow false rumors stand for a long time, immediately dismissed any reports that her and ole Cole were anything more than ole friends. In fact, Timothee was at the same party with Cole, Lily, and their other friends. He was busy doing what Oscar nominated actors do at these parties - schmoozing with other people! He was doing his thing, letting his girlfriend enjoy time with her friends. Nothing wrong with that! In fact, Lily Rose Depp was only there BECAUSE Timothee was at the Golden Globes due to his role in Greta Gerwig’s new film, Little Women.The two of them met on another one of their films, The King, where Timothee played the titular King. And they’re still going strong almost two years later. Sorry everyone.But people were concerned more for the wellbeing of Lili Reinhart. People thought Cole was out and about without her, spending time with models when he should be back on his photography page taking pictures of her.But apparently all is well in the town of Sprousehart… and the town of Riverdale.After rumors of their breakup late last year, people were concerned how they would interact when they went back on set of Riverdale.We’re not sure if they spent the holidays together, but Lili posted a photo on set of Riverdale with Cole on January 1.So if I had to say anything on the matter, I believe these two are together and stronger than ever.And I would say that Timothee and Lily are also still together.And I would say that grown men and women are allowed to hang out without people speculating that they’re anything more than just friends!Right? What do you guys think? Is there anything else happening behind the scenes here? Or were Cole and Lily Rose just trying to hang out and grab a bite to eat together? To be honest, neither of them seem like big partyers anyway. I’m not surprised that they both wanted to get out of there and get some food.Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And then make sure you subscribe to clevver news by clicking that subscribe button down below.









