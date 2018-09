Published on Sep 7, 2018

We bring you the top Individual Jump Offs in Olympic Games! Enjoy some incredible performances from Jeroen Dubbeldam (NED) on De Sjiem, Eric Lamaze (CAN) on Hickstead, Beezie Madden (USA) on Authentic, Nick Skelton (GBR) on Big Star and Joe Fargis (USA) on Touch of Glass (USA).



