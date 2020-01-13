Ariana Grande To Perform At Grammys!

Published on Jan 13, 2020

Ariana Grande fans, you’ve got reason to rejoice! The singer is slated to sing at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards! So… has she put aside all the beef from last year’s show?



What’s up guy, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and for this story, we gotta take a little trip down memory lane to this time last year when Ariana Grande was slated to perform at the Grammys, only to protest over a dispute with the show’s executive producer.



But first… Ariana announced the good news via instagram with this post -- a gorgeous photo of the singer with the Recording Academy’s logo in the bottom right corner, and “Grammy Performer” over the top.



She wrote, “See you Jan. 26” and tagged the recording academy and CBS, the network where the shows airs.



This will be Ari’s first Grammys performance in five years, and fans were pretty excited!



This one wrote on twitter:

So happy for you, ariana grande!



And another said:

“I can’t wait!”



Now, Ariana’s return to the Grammys stage is a bit surprising considering what happened last year… The singer was slated to perform when she abruptly pulled out of the show. Why? Well, here comes the controversy…



Allegedly, the 26 year old singer wanted to perform her mega hit at the time, “7 Rings,” but that didn’t comply with official Grammy guidelines. The Recording Academy wants artists to only perform songs that are nominated at the show, and “7 Rings” had just been released. So Ari passed on performing.



But the show’s executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, told a much different story, placing the blame on Ariana and her team. He made them seem disorganized and frazzled by the performance. In a statement to E News at the time, he said: “I don’t think [Ariana will perform], there’s not enough time to make it work.”



Ariana was quick to fire back, calling Ehrlich a liar. In a statement, she wrote:

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend.

Ari went on to say that she offered the Grammys three different songs for them to choose from.

“it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. And i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

She finished with: "Hope that helps everyone understands my decision i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year."



Despite all the drama, Ariana actually DID win a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener.” But she protested the entire show.



Ariana made sure to thank her fans for THEIR support after her big win. On Twitter she wrote: “it’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend. i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well.”



She included this little video:



Fast forward to 2020, and Ariana Grande is not only performing, she’s also nominated!



She’s up for a whopping five awards: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Plus we get a performance! Winning!



And she’s in good company with other Grammy nominated artists who are making their debut on the big stage!



Lizzo is up for eight awards! And man, is she thrilled, even if she can’t believe it...



Billie Elish, who’s up for six awards, is also performing! The question is… which song will she sing?? I mean, it’s gotta be “Bad Guy,” right?



Billie was super excited for the honor:



And we couldn’t be more thrilled for newcomer, Lil Nas X who’s also been nominated for six awards.



Well, considering “Old Town Road” was one of the most controversial and celebrated songs this past year, we have a hunch Lil Nas X will be taking home a gold megaphone or two!



And of course, some performers who’ve been around the Grammys block a few times are also on the performance docket, and we’re excited to see them too!



We’re looking forward to Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, and his main lady, Gwen Stefani’s performances!



But let’s hear from you! Starting with Ariana, are you excited she’s put the beef behind her? And what song do you hope she sings on that Grammy’s stage?



And which other performers are you looking forward to seeing?



