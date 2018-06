Published on Jun 17, 2018

International Sign Language - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018



17th June 2018 - Brazil vs. Switzerland



FIFA will publish short summaries of all 64 World Cup matches in sign language.



This is a service especially for the deaf and hard of hearing. This gives some 70 million people who are deaf or hard of hearing around the world the opportunity to see a short summary of the matches in sign language after the final whistle.



#WorldCup