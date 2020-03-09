#falungong #uighur

How to Make Money in China: Selling People’s Organs

Published on Mar 9, 2020

A double lung transplant given to a coronavirus patient? That's just one of many shocking pieces of evidence that points to the Chinese Communist Party's practice of harvesting organs from living prisoners of conscience, of Falun Gong practitioners or Uighur Muslims. The China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice, spent two years looking at the evidence. And the verdict is in. China is killing people for their organs and making big bucks from it.

#falungong #organharvesting #uighur

