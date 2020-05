Published on May 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#scottdisick #sofiarichie #kourtneykardashian



Rumors have been swirling around that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split up after 3-ish years together. And now, to add to the speculation, Scott is vacationing with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids.



Here’s what’s going on in case you forgot. A couple weeks ago, people started speculating that Scott and Sofia took a break from their relationship when Sofia was spotted hanging out with another man in Malibu.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad