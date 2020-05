Published on May 13, 2020

Turkish and Russian troops on Tuesday held their 10th joint patrol in Syria's northwestern province Idlib.

The patrol in Idlib's key M-4 Highway, linking Aleppo to Latakia, was conducted by land and air elements

The two countries have accelerated the frequency of the patrol, which was held at least once a week.

On March 5, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire deal in the Idlib de-escalation zone. ■