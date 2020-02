Published on Feb 7, 2020

The race to be crowned the best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA began with a bang in Milan on Friday with 24 of the planet’s leading teams getting their FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ campaign underway.





An action-packed curtain-raiser saw the completion of Rounds 1-3 of the group stage, which produced captivating 1v1 and 2v2 battles packed with tension, excitement and goals.