WHAT ACTUALLY WENT DOWN ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY WITH ALEX & JLO | BTS HALFTIME SHOW | SUPER BOWL PART 3

Alex Rodriguez
219K
695,268 views

Transcript

Published on Feb 11, 2020

WHAT ACTUALLY WENT DOWN ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY WITH ALEX & JLO

Halftime Performance Numbers:
- Halftime show viewership ratings significantly up from last year (148 Million at its peak)
- Most viewed halftime show ever on YouTube with over 121 Million views and over 2.5 Million likes
- Jennifer’s YouTube video views up 500% post-performance
- She gained 4 million followers across social media platforms post performance
- She gained more than 4 million combined streams across DSPs for songs featured in the show: ‘Let’s Get Loud’, ‘Get Right’, ‘Waiting for Tonight’ and ‘Jenny From The Block’

