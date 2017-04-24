Trump Sends FBI To Israel, Arrests Jewish Terrorists: A collage of Jewish False Flags

Published on Apr 24, 2017

04/22/2017 US files charges against Judaic terrorist accused of JCC bomb threats. "Allegations against Israeli-American youth, whose identity in Israel remains under gag order, include making threatening calls and cyberstalking. Florida indictment says he made 245 threatening calls, most of them to Jewish community centers and schools. ed note–In typical Judaic fashion, the terrorist is always described in the most harmless of terms– ‘youth’, ‘teenager’, etc–as if to convey the idea that it was all just a case of harmless pranksterism that comes with the territory of being a mere ‘tot’. All can be assured that if this were a Gentile of whatever age who had engaged in the same business, no such disarming language and adjectives would be used. Rather, it would be recast in the following light– ‘Doubtless that these were merely the first steps in what would have been a long, bloody career as a terrorist who would have graduated from making phone threats to real bombings had he not been caught’. And, as we have pointed out here on several occasions, all can rest assured that the powers that be making up Judea Inc are not in the least bit pleased that this has taken place, as it has robbed them of the one thing that works best in achieving their ends–false flag terrorism–and that by Trump sending a team of FBI agents uninvited and unannounced to the Jewish state with warrant in hand to arrest this operative that he was sending a very clear message to Israel that the old rules whereby Judaic terrorism leading to the death and injury of unsuspecting Americans being covered up no longer apply." Mark Glen of https://theuglytruth.wordpress.com/



US files charges against Judaic terrorist accused of JCC bomb threats.



