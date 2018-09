Published on Aug 10, 2017

View full lesson: https://ed.ted.com/lessons/will-the-o...



When most people think of fishing, we imagine relaxing in a boat and patiently reeling in the day’s catch. But modern industrial fishing -- the kind that stocks our grocery shelves -- looks more like warfare. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Jennifer Jacquet explain overfishing and its effects on ecosystems, food security, jobs, economies, and coastal cultures.



Lesson by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Jennifer Jacquet, directed by Anton Bogaty.