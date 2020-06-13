Printing Propaganda—China Paid US Media Millions

China Uncensored
1.32M
15,822 views

Transcript

Published on Jun 13, 2020

China has been paying MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to Western media, like the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal to print Chinese propaganda. The revelation comes as Twitter removes 170,000 fake twitter accounts by Chinese bots reposting Chinese state-run media and other propaganda, mostly focused on Hong Kong protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

© All Rights Reserved.


chinese communist party us news us china

