A paradise of birds in the city

Published on Jun 6, 2020

Shunde district in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province is one of the country's busiest manufacturing hubs. Among industrial parks and skyscrapers, a green land called "paradise of birds" is just like an emerald in the city.

Every year, nearly 20,000 egrets and herons are born here.

Every evening, tens of thousands of birds fly over the city, returning to the forest.

51-year-old Xian Quanhui, the keeper of the birds' paradise, has protected this bamboo forest for more than 20 years. Click to watch his story over the years.