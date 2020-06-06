A paradise of birds in the city

New China TV
898K
152 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 6, 2020

Shunde district in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province is one of the country's busiest manufacturing hubs. Among industrial parks and skyscrapers, a green land called "paradise of birds" is just like an emerald in the city.
Every year, nearly 20,000 egrets and herons are born here.
Every evening, tens of thousands of birds fly over the city, returning to the forest.
51-year-old Xian Quanhui, the keeper of the birds' paradise, has protected this bamboo forest for more than 20 years. Click to watch his story over the years.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to