Normani Was The Biggest Breakout Star Of 2019!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



2019 was a massive year for newcomers on the hollywood scene! I mean hello ‘EUPHORIA’ was jam packed with new faces and stellar performances! It would only make sense to commemorate these actors, influencers and artists by giving them a shoutout right here on Clevver news!



What’s up everyone, it’s Maddie Conklin back here on Clevver News and while 2019 is quickly coming to a close, I don’t want you to forget all of the amazing talent that is coming out of this year and continuing on in 2020!



Coming in at #8 on our list of 2019 breakout stars… isn’t just one person, but three little dudes! You may recall them from the raunchy comedy “Good Boys”?



Yep this movie is from the same people that brought us “Superbad”... and the main three actors of the movie are literally children… as in not even legally allowed to see the movie in theatres!



The Seth Rogen produced film follows three 5th graders going on 6th graders for one day as they go through all the twists and turns to get to an upperclassmen party and hopefully kiss girls!



We all know Jacob Tremblay, but his counterparts in this movie are total comedy knockouts!



Jacob was joined by Keith L. Williams as ‘Lucas’ and Brady Noon as ‘Thor.’ Yes, i’m serious, his name was Thor in the movie, that’s just one indication of just how funny this movie was! These actors had to tackle a lot of adult content like… sex, drugs, partying and violence!



So hats off to you good boys!



Coming in 7th place of breakthrough stars is Luka Sabbot for his role in “Grownish.” Luka is very well known for his life off the screen… you know like casually dating Kourtney Kardashian, hanging with Kendall and Kylie, doing Kar-Jenner things! He’s also a model, but this year… he really grew into a respected actor for his role on “Grownish.”



Luka plays Luca Hall the boyfriend to Zoey played by Yara Shahidi!



Ahh if only I could find a love like that… actually come to think of it college romances were always crappy in the end… so I’ll just let Luca and Zoey live this love story out on TV!



Number 6 on our list of 2019 breakout stars is Jacob Batalon! You know him as Ned from “Spiderman: Homecoming” which he starred alongside Zendaya and Tom Holland!



Talk about friendship goals!



Jacob also recently starred in the Netflix Christmas movie, “Let It Snow.” He’s taking Hollywood by storm as the best friend we wish we all had!



You can see him in the upcoming TV thriller, “50 states of Fright” as Red Rum! That’s murder spelled backwards if you haven’t seen the shining!



The number 5 spot hands down goes to Emma Chamberlain. Yes, she’s been a big name on YouTube for years, but in 2019 I feel she really flourished! Heck she was a VSCO girl before it became a viral thing!



This was her second year as a Louis Vuitton Brand ambassador which means being flown FIRST CLASS to Paris for Fashion week! Oh yeah and she’s still kil



Oh yeah, she’s also still killing it on her YouTube channel and being relatable AF!



NOW for our top 4 2019 breakout stars, I’ll give you a hint.. A majority of them come from HBO’s EUPHORIA! I mean it’s really hard to rank these next three stars, but I’ll do my best!



In CLEVVER’s NUMBER 1 spot of breakout stars is Normani Kordei aka NORMANI! The former 5th Harmony member really took 2019 and made it her own!



I mean MOTIVATION, HELLOOOO?!?! This was her first solo single and it instantly was a chart topper! Of the iconic song Normani told Fader, “I wanted to give the people what they had been waiting for.”



The music video pays homage to some of the most iconic music videos of the last 20 years! Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” and JLo’s “I’m Real” were some of the early 2000s videos she paid tribute to! Normani said of the music video, “I wanted an early-2000s vibe because that was my favorite era of music. It made me fall in love with music the most.”



In addition to dropping her first solo single, Normani opened for Ariana Grande on her “Sweetener Tour” and had countless collaborations drop with other renowned artists!



Normani absolutely crushed 2019, that’s all I got to say!



I am curious to know who you think was a breakout star in 2019! Do you agree with the people on my list or were there other stars more worthy of making this list? Let me know in the comments below and please be nice everyone is entitled to their opinions!



After that go ahead and click subscribe, click that bell for notifications and then catch another Clevver News video right here!



I’m Maddie Conklin and I’ll catch you on the flip side!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/maddiesaysthis