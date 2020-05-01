Did I have an ANCHOR BABY?!?!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 1, 2020
Accusing me of having an Anchor baby is new way that the CCP is trying to silence me... Chinese Birth Tourism agents cheat immigration by coaching their clients to lie to immigration about their purpose of visiting the states and teach them how to conceal their pregnancies to customs agents, watch my video here: https://youtu.be/zaXtME82-gk Our China Unscripted episode: https://youtu.be/kDV4s9c9sfQ