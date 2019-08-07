Daduhe Bridge Xingkang 2019 大渡河兴康特大桥

Chinese bridge
Published on Aug 7, 2019

1100m span,285m high suspension bridge:
http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...
Belong Sichuan-Tibet Expressway, nearby a more spectacular railway bridge named Daduhe Railway Bridge Chuanzang(Sichuan-Tibet Railway) will start build in this year:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-zI4...
Located just north of Luding city,parallel famous Luding Bridge, it is a 1060m span,370m high HSR suspension bridge,4 track with Luding railway station on it.Will become the highest railway bridge surpass Chenab Railway Bridge,but will be surpassed by Nujiang Railway Bridge Chuanzang in same railway one or two years after it completed.

