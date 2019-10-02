Riot Police in Hong Kong for China's National Day!

Published on Oct 2, 2019

As the Communist Party celebrates 70 years since it seized China, the people of Hong Kong get tear gassed in celebration! Which is of course why Chris put on his gas mask and went to check it out.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.