Arrested for making a joke about Xi Jinping

Published on May 22, 2020

After posting an innocuous joke about the Chinese "president" on his wechat, this university student was arrested and interrogated for 9 hours, come and listen to his story...

They also collected the social media accounts and details of all of his friends who laughed at Xi Jinping

