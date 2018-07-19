DARPA Wants Mind Control Tech for Super Soldiers - #NewWorldNextWeek

Loading...
Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: US Treasury Quietly Allows ‘Dark Money’ Groups to Keep Donors Secrethttps://bit.ly/2LjzUrwU.S. Treasury Moves to Protect Identities of ‘Dark Money' Political Donorshttps://reut.rs/2NQ6yQ1Story #2: Japan, US Renew Nuke Pact Amid Japan Plutonium Stock Concernhttps://bit.ly/2zQHkhvJapan-US Nuclear Deal Renewedhttps://bit.ly/2O2WravJoseph Trento on the Secret US-Japanese Plutonium Programhttps://bit.ly/1VHzKI3It’s Almost Like Japan *Wants* to Create Godzillahttps://bit.ly/2mvCzjQWith North Korea Thaw, Japan Downgrades Missile Alert Levelhttps://bit.ly/2L6IuKLStory #3: The Pentagon Wants to Bring Mind-Controlled Tech To Troopshttps://bit.ly/2NnvkGdWelcome to Your Driverless Future!https://bit.ly/2Liik7cDARPA Exposedhttps://bit.ly/2ipmGNtThe Brain Chip Comethhttps://bit.ly/2uT7FVs#GoodNewsNextWeek: Get Smart, Dump That Dumb Phone + Flint Filters & Real Newshttps://bit.ly/2LgcnrBYou can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.
