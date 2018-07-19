DARPA Wants Mind Control Tech for Super Soldiers - #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Jul 19, 2018

Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: US Treasury Quietly Allows ‘Dark Money’ Groups to Keep Donors Secret

https://bit.ly/2LjzUrw



U.S. Treasury Moves to Protect Identities of ‘Dark Money' Political Donors

https://reut.rs/2NQ6yQ1



Story #2: Japan, US Renew Nuke Pact Amid Japan Plutonium Stock Concern

https://bit.ly/2zQHkhv



Japan-US Nuclear Deal Renewed

https://bit.ly/2O2Wrav



Joseph Trento on the Secret US-Japanese Plutonium Program

https://bit.ly/1VHzKI3



It’s Almost Like Japan *Wants* to Create Godzilla

https://bit.ly/2mvCzjQ



With North Korea Thaw, Japan Downgrades Missile Alert Level

https://bit.ly/2L6IuKL



Story #3: The Pentagon Wants to Bring Mind-Controlled Tech To Troops

https://bit.ly/2NnvkGd



Welcome to Your Driverless Future!

https://bit.ly/2Liik7c



DARPA Exposed

https://bit.ly/2ipmGNt



The Brain Chip Cometh

https://bit.ly/2uT7FVs



https://bit.ly/2LgcnrB



