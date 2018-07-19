DARPA Wants Mind Control Tech for Super Soldiers - #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Jul 19, 2018

Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: US Treasury Quietly Allows ‘Dark Money’ Groups to Keep Donors Secret
https://bit.ly/2LjzUrw

U.S. Treasury Moves to Protect Identities of ‘Dark Money' Political Donors
https://reut.rs/2NQ6yQ1

Story #2: Japan, US Renew Nuke Pact Amid Japan Plutonium Stock Concern
https://bit.ly/2zQHkhv

Japan-US Nuclear Deal Renewed
https://bit.ly/2O2Wrav

Joseph Trento on the Secret US-Japanese Plutonium Program
https://bit.ly/1VHzKI3

It’s Almost Like Japan *Wants* to Create Godzilla
https://bit.ly/2mvCzjQ

With North Korea Thaw, Japan Downgrades Missile Alert Level
https://bit.ly/2L6IuKL

Story #3: The Pentagon Wants to Bring Mind-Controlled Tech To Troops
https://bit.ly/2NnvkGd

Welcome to Your Driverless Future!
https://bit.ly/2Liik7c

DARPA Exposed
https://bit.ly/2ipmGNt

The Brain Chip Cometh
https://bit.ly/2uT7FVs

#GoodNewsNextWeek: Get Smart, Dump That Dumb Phone + Flint Filters & Real News
https://bit.ly/2LgcnrB

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You.

