Jeffree Star & Nate To Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul: All The Breakups In 2020 So Far!

Published on Jan 20, 2020

We’re only 20 days into January and 2020 has already been off to a somewhat rocky start. This year’s breakups have been some of the most heart-breaking ever.



What’s up everyone? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we all had high hopes coming into 2020. New year, new us right? Well apparently for some celebs that means breaking our hearts left and right.



We’re only a few weeks into the new decade and some of our favorite celeb couples from the previous decade aren’t coming with us into the roaring 20-20’s.



Let’s start with the most heartbreaking of all.



Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt.



After much speculation, a massive tour cancellation, and going radio silent on social media for days, Jeffree Star confirmed what none of us thought was possible, that he and his longtime boyfriend Nate officially broke up.



In a heartbreaking video titled “We Broke Up”, Jeffree admitted it took him multiple attempts to film it and that he and Nathan, AKA his “soulmate” are both still in a state of shock.



Jeffree and Nate started dating back in 2015 after first connecting via Instagram in 2014.



And while many fans have been searching for reasons as to why the two broke up considering they have so much love for each other, it doesn’t seem like anything negative happened between the two.



Jeffree admitted, Nathan never wanted to be famous and was struggling with his mental health. Also, the two love each other, but they are not “in love” with each other anymore.



Jeffree took to Twitter to reiterate some of what he said in his video.



He said quote, “We were too busy being there for each other, that we forgot to be there for ourselves… It’s important to take care of your own mental well-being and check on yourself.”



He also said that there’s absolutely no drama behind the split.



But as tough as things are, he is only looking onwards and upwards.



Jeffree said quote, “The hardest part has been waking up and he's not laying next to me anymore.. But I'm a tough bitch and 2020 is going to be my year.”



So as sad as I am for the end of an era, I really do want what’s best for both of them and if that’s being apart then I guess we will all have to get used to this new normal.



But Jeffree and Nate aren’t the only long time couple that’s split up in 2020.



After nearly nine years of dating, Us Weekly reported that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up. This breakup is a real heartbreaker, especially because these two were one of our last hopes for true love in Hollywood.



They’ve endured so much together and we really thought these two were going to be forever after.



But while neither Vanessa or Austin have confirmed the news, a source told Us Weekly that quote, “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about the breakup.”



And while they’ve shared many, MANY memories, photos and life moments together over the years…The news of the split didn’t come as quite a shock to some fans who noticed the two didn’t seem to spend the holidays together, and the last photo Vanessa had posted of Austin was on Halloween.



And while she hasn’t said anything about the break up, Vanessa has already kinda-sorta broken her silence since news made headlines.



Maybe she did it to let people know she’s ok, maybe she did it as a decoy from all the attention, but with one single fairy emoji, Vanessa shared a carefree, sunshiney photo of herself amid the craziness.



Oh and she got out of the house the day the breakup news broke to stunt on the red-carpet for the “Bad Boys For Life” premiere.



So while there is no word as to who broke off the relationship, or if it was a mutual agreement, or even if its definite, it seems Vanessa wanted her fans to know she’s doing well.



But I want to know what you guys think about all these breakups!

Can you believe we've already had this many splits this early into the new year? Which one are you the most heartbroken over?



