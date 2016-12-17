2016 US Open Table Tennis - Day 4 - Table 1 (Under 21 Singles Finals)

Streamed live on Dec 17, 2016

2016 US Open Table Tennis Championships
Day 4 - Table 1
Mixed Doubles, Men’s Doubles, Under 21 Singles

9:45 AM: Mixed Doubles Final
10:30 AM: Men's Doubles Final
11:15 AM: Under 21 Men's Semifinal
12:00 PM: Under 21 Women's Semifinal
12:45 PM: Under 21 Men's Singles Final
1:30 PM: Under 21 Women's Final

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. As such, the USOC is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic Movement throughout the country. For more information on the USOC and learn more about our athletes, log on to the official website at www.TeamUSA.org.

